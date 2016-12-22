Vivendi owns 28.8% of Mediaset (2)

Milan

Milan, December 22 - French media group Vivendi said in a statement Thursday it owns 28.8% of Italy's Mediaset, equal to 29.94% of voting rights. Shares in the media company owned by ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi plunged 12.4% to close at four euros a share, with 54.2 million shares or 4.6% of capital changing hands. Also on Thursday, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda ruled out the possibility that government could pass specific measures to protect Mediaset from a hostile takeover by the French group. The Vivendi shared grab was "viewed negatively (but) this doesn't mean that we'll pass ad hoc measures".

