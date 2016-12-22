Ex-MP gets four years for instigation to malfeasance (3)

Naples
22/12/2016
Naples, December 22 - A former MP from Silvio Berlusconi's now-defunct center-right People of Freedom (PdL) party, Alfonso Papa, was sentenced Thursday to four years six months in prison for instigation to malfeasance. He was found guilty of eliciting and accepting gifts and money from businessmen in exchange for information about ongoing investigations against them, in some cases promising a helping hand during trial. Papa was acquitted of revealing classified information due to the statute of limitations. He has also been banned from holding public office for five years. Prosecutors had requested a sentence of eight years in prison.
Le altre notizie
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Le città siculo-greche tra leggenda e realtà
di Marcello Mento
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
i più letti di oggi
Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lorena Mangano, 11 anni
al «killer stradale»
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online