Naples

Ex-MP gets four years for instigation to malfeasance (3)

Alfonso Papa found guilty of eliciting bribes from businessmen

Naples, December 22 - A former MP from Silvio Berlusconi's now-defunct center-right People of Freedom (PdL) party, Alfonso Papa, was sentenced Thursday to four years six months in prison for instigation to malfeasance. He was found guilty of eliciting and accepting gifts and money from businessmen in exchange for information about ongoing investigations against them, in some cases promising a helping hand during trial. Papa was acquitted of revealing classified information due to the statute of limitations. He has also been banned from holding public office for five years. Prosecutors had requested a sentence of eight years in prison.

