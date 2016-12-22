Rome M5S official conducting due diligence on Marra measures

Rome, December 22 - The city council caucus leader for Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Thursday due diligence is being done on all the measures taken by Raffaele Marra, the mayor's former right-hand man who was arrested on suspicion of corruption last Friday. Marra "is just one of City of Rome's 23,000 employees," said M5S councillor, Paolo Ferrara. "However an assessment error has been made, which has been remedied right away. The Movement is moving forward on its principles of lawfulness". Ferrara added that although city auditors have nixed the administration's draft 2017-2019 budget, the deadline to refile it is February 28 and "we expect to complete it longer before that".