Poletti's son gets death threats on FB (2)

Bologna, December 22 - The son of Labor Minister Giuliano Poletti told ANSA Thursday he has filed a police report after getting death threats on Facebook. Manuel Poletti also said online insults targeted a company he presides, the Media Romagna cooperative. The minister's son came under fire after it emerged that a newspaper he runs receives public funding. The minister became a target after he commented recently that young people who are forced to emigrate in search of work are "better out of the way". Manuel Poletti told La Stampa newspaper in an interview out today that he is far from being privileged, because he works part-time editing a weekly called Settesere and earns 1,800 euros a month. "We're a cooperative," he said. "We took a pay cut in 2015 to save everyone's jobs". The minister's son also pointed out that his weekly merged with another called Qui Magazine in 2013, long before his father thought about entering politics. Qui Magazine receives some public funding, as do many news outfits in Italy. Manuel Poletti went on to defend the minister. "My father's choice of words was unfortunate, but the concept is not baseless," he told La Stampa. "You can't say only the best and the brightest go abroad and that only the mediocre remain in Italy".