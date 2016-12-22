Rome

Steelworkers OK natl collective bargaining contract (2)

'Workers reconquered national contract' says FIOM chief Landini

Rome, December 22 - Steelworkers on Thursday approved a new collective bargaining contract with 80.1% in favor. Unions initialed the contract on November 26 for approval by the rank and file through a Yes/No referendum held December 19-21. The national contract covers 5,986 companies and 678,328 employees. A total of 350,749 people or 63.27% of the workers took part in the referendum, with 276,627 or 80.11% voting Yes and 68,695 or 19.89%) voting No. Another 3,863 turned in blank ballots and 1,591 were voided. FIOM union chief Maurizio Landini said the referendum was evidence of democracy "and of listening to all the steelworkers, both women and men". The large turnout and margin of approval is proof "of the value of the national contract as a tool to uphold worker rights and solidarity throughout the industry," Landini said. The union leader added that this contract was the fruit of over a year of negotiations, talks, strikes, and demonstrations and that it ushers in "a new quality of the system of industrial relations with Federmeccanica" steel company federation. "With this vote, all the metalworkers have sanctioned the reconquering of the national contract," Landini said.

