Florence

Diaw gets 30 years for Olsen murder (2)

American woman strangled in Florence in January

Diaw gets 30 years for Olsen murder (2)

Florence, December 22 - Senegalese national Cheik Diaw, 27, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for the murder of American artist Ashley Olsen in Florence on January 9 this year. Diaw was arrested January 14 after he was identified with help from surveillance camera footage as leaving a club with the victim and subsequently accompanying her to her home. Olsen, 35, was found by her Italian artist boyfriend Federico Fiorentini in her flat with trauma to the head and signs of ligature strangulation on January 9. She had been out of touch with Fiorentini for a few days following an argument, and had spent the night with Diaw. According to initial reports, the Senegalese man admitted under interrogation to being responsible for her death but said it was not intentional. Olsen, originally from Florida, was living in Florence where her father, an architect, works at an art school.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

Lorena Mangano, 11 anni al «killer stradale»

Lorena Mangano, 11 anni
al «killer stradale»

di Nuccio Anselmo

E' tornata a casa da Berlino la milazzese coinvolta nell'attentato

E' tornata a casa da Berlino la milazzese coinvolta nell'attentato

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive