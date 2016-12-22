Diaw gets 30 years for Olsen murder (2)

Florence, December 22 - Senegalese national Cheik Diaw, 27, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for the murder of American artist Ashley Olsen in Florence on January 9 this year. Diaw was arrested January 14 after he was identified with help from surveillance camera footage as leaving a club with the victim and subsequently accompanying her to her home. Olsen, 35, was found by her Italian artist boyfriend Federico Fiorentini in her flat with trauma to the head and signs of ligature strangulation on January 9. She had been out of touch with Fiorentini for a few days following an argument, and had spent the night with Diaw. According to initial reports, the Senegalese man admitted under interrogation to being responsible for her death but said it was not intentional. Olsen, originally from Florida, was living in Florence where her father, an architect, works at an art school.