Woman, 83, found dead with throat cut

++ Anziana sgozzata in casa nel Barese,figlio in caserma ++ Vittima aveva 83 anni, indagano i carabinieri VALENZANO (BARI) Bari, December 22 - An 83-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slashed at her home in the Puglia town of Valenzano on Thursday. Carabinieri police are questioning the 52-year-old son of the victim, named as Angela Pietrantonio.