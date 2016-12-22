Descalzi, 10 others told ENI Nigeria probe concluded

Milan, December 22 - Milan prosecutors have sent ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi and 10 others notification that they have finished an investigation in allegations of international corruption regarding deals in Nigeria. ENI and fellow oil company Shell are under investigation in the probe. Descalzi's predecessor Paolo Scaroni and businessman Luigi Bisignani were also among those informed that the probe had been concluded. Notification of the end of a probe often precedes the filing of charges.