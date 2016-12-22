Mattarella expresses great pain for Di Lorenzo

Rome, December 22 - President Sergio Mattarella expressed his sorrow Thursday after it was confirmed that Italian woman Fabrizia Di Lorenzo was among the people killed in Monday's attack in Berlin. "The news that Fabrizia Di Lorenzo has been identified among the victims of the Berlin massacre confirms our worst fears of the last few days," said Mattarella. "The pain at her death is great. Once again one of our young compatriots has been the victim of the senseless, execrable violence of terrorism. I express the solidarity and closeness of the whole country to Fabrizia's parents and brother".