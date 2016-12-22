Retail sales up 1.2% in Oct, biggest rise since 2011

Rome, December 22 - Retail sales increased by 1.2% in October with respect to September in both volume and value terms, the biggest month-on-month rise since 2011, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency added, however, that sales were down 0.2% in both volume and value terms compared to October 2015. It said mayor retailers saw sales increase by 0.8% in the 12 month period, but small outlets registered a fall of 1%.