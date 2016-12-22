State won't abandon you - Mattarella tells quake zone

Porto Recanati, December 22 - President Sergio Mattarella told people made homeless by the recent series of earthquakes in central Italy that the State will not abandon them. "I understand your anxiety, which is even more deeply felt as we approach Christmas and the New Year, because you are spending the holidays far from your homes and, in some cases, from your loved ones," Mattarella said during a visit to a camp site in the central town of Porto Recanati. "You can be certain that the State will not abandon you. We will always pay attention to your needs. We carry you in the heart".