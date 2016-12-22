Curia reform not cosmetic, resistance can be evil says pope

Vatican City, December 22 - Pope Francis told the Roman Curia on Thursday that it must not fear reform and said resistance to it could be evil. "The reform does not have an aesthetic aim, as if to make the Curia most beautiful," Francis told the administrative apparatus of the Holy See and the central governing body of the Catholic Church. "It cannot be seen as a sort of face lift". He said resistance to reform can be open and honest, hidden and stemming from fear or "evil... when the devil inspire bad intentions".