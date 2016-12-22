Rome

Top court blocks Turkey extradition over human rights

Situation deteriorated after failed coup, says Cassation

Rome, December 22 - Italy's supreme Court of Cassation has blocked the extradition to Turkey of a drugs trafficker because it said Turkey violates human rights, sources said on Thursday. It said the situation has "deteriorated" since the Turkish government suspended application of the human rights convention following July's failed coup. As a result the Cassation rejected a ruling by a Venice court to deport the drugs trafficker, who had served a seven-year jail term in Turkey.

