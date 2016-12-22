Berlin

Amri may have been radicalised in Italy - brother

Another brother calls on Berlin suspect to turn self in

Amri may have been radicalised in Italy - brother

Berlin, December 22 - Anis Amri, the Tunisian man who is wanted over Monday's attack on a Berlin Christmas market in which 12 people were killed, may have been radicalised in an Italian jail, his brother reportedly said on Thursday. "He might have been radicalized in prison in Italy after he left Tunisia," Abdelkader Amri told Bild. "If it's proven that he was involved, he will no longer be part of our family". AP spoke to another of Anis Amri's brothers, who called on the suspect to turn himself over to police.

