Rome

Pope phones TV show live, wishes viewers 'Christian Xmas'

Pontiff calls for real Christmas rather than Xmas of money God

Rome, December 22 - Pope Francis called State broadcaster RAI's Uno Mattina show live on Thursday to wish viewers a "Christian Christmas, like the first one" in a move that clearly surprised and moved the presenters. The pontiff said that, with the first Christmas, "God overturned the order of the world in the search for smallness, making Himself small (among men)". He also said a real Christmas was different from the Christmas of the "money god".

