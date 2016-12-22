Naples

Agreement to save AlmavivA jobs in Naples (2)

Naples, December 22 - The AlmavivA Contact call center has reached an agreement with union representatives to avoid 843 layoffs in Naples. The deal, reached in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, was not signed by representatives for the company's 1,600 employees in Rome. The agreement provides for national social safety nets until April 1 next year and for talks to continue, said the labor councilor for the Campania region around Naples, Sonia Palmieri. The government on Wednesday made a last-ditch mediation to avert the planned layoffs of 2,511 AlmavivA employees in Naples and Rome. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda proposed continued talks with government oversight and CGIL, CISL, UIL and UGL unions agreed as long as government acts as a watchdog. AlmavivA Contact, a subsidiary of ICT company AlmavivA, said in October it was shutting down its Rome and Naples offices.

