Rome

Soccer: Inter thrash Lazio 3-0

Pioli's side move up to sixth ahead of rest of programme

Rome, December 22 - Inter Milan beat Lazio 3-0 at the San Siro on Wednesday to notch their third consecutive win in Serie A. Ever Banega set Inter on the way with a powerful shot from outside the box early in the second half and forward Mauro Icardi wrapped things up with a double. Inter, who sacked Frank de Boer last month and replaced him with former Lazio boss Stefano Pioli after a poor start to the season, moved up to sixth ahead of the rest of this week's Serie A programme. Lazio remain fourth. Leaders Juventus and fifth-placed AC Milan will play their Serie A fixtures after the league's winter break as they face off in the Italian Super Cup in Doha on Friday.

