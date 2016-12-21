Milan

MPS 'failing to raise cash on market'

Atlante only available if govt steps in

MPS 'failing to raise cash on market'

Milan, December 21 - The market has failed to respond to an offer by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank in a bid to raise five billion euros in recapitalization by year's end, financial sources said Wednesday. The sources said institutional investors are likely to back away after Qatar's sovereign fund - which had expressed interest in chipping in with one billion euros - declined to participate in the rescue of Italy's oldest and third-largest bank. Also on Wednesday asset manager Quaestio, which runs the private Atlante ('Atlas') finance industry rescue fund, said its agreement to take on the marketing of MPS's non-performing loans (NPLs) is "subject to the success of a market capital increase operation". Atlante "remains available to securitize" the Tuscan bank's NPLs if the State intervenes, Quaestio said in a statement. MPS shares plunged 12.08% to close at 16.3 euros a share Wednesday on what was the deadline for a subordinated bond to share conversion and for small investors to subscribe to a capital increase. The deadline for institutional investors is tomorrow at 14:00.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive