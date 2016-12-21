MPS 'failing to raise cash on market'

Milan, December 21 - The market has failed to respond to an offer by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank in a bid to raise five billion euros in recapitalization by year's end, financial sources said Wednesday. The sources said institutional investors are likely to back away after Qatar's sovereign fund - which had expressed interest in chipping in with one billion euros - declined to participate in the rescue of Italy's oldest and third-largest bank. Also on Wednesday asset manager Quaestio, which runs the private Atlante ('Atlas') finance industry rescue fund, said its agreement to take on the marketing of MPS's non-performing loans (NPLs) is "subject to the success of a market capital increase operation". Atlante "remains available to securitize" the Tuscan bank's NPLs if the State intervenes, Quaestio said in a statement. MPS shares plunged 12.08% to close at 16.3 euros a share Wednesday on what was the deadline for a subordinated bond to share conversion and for small investors to subscribe to a capital increase. The deadline for institutional investors is tomorrow at 14:00.