Vivendi CEO to attend CONSOB Mediaset hearing Friday

Milan, December 21 - Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine will go before the Italian stock market regulator CONSOB in Rome on Friday for a hearing on the French group's increase in Mediaset stock, financial sources said Wednesday. Fininvest, the Berlusconi family holding company that controls Italy's top private broadcaster, has filed a complaint for insider trading against Vivendi, describing its buying spree as a hostile takeover attempt. Milan prosecutors have also opened a market manipulation probe following a Fininvest complaint that Vivendi allegedly intentionally acted to devalue Mediaset before launching its recent share grab, by backtracking on a deal to purchase its Premium pay-TV branch last summer. Vivendi said its Mediaset share buys are part of its strategy to develop its presence in southern Europe. On Tuesday, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said the government is "concerned" over the Mediaset situation.

