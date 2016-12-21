ANAC sees Marra conflict of interests

Rome, December 21 - The National Anti-corruption Authority (ANAC) said Wednesday Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's ex right-hand man Raffaele Marra had a conflict of interests in the promotion of his brother Renato Marra from deputy municipal police chief to city tourism department head, at a hefty salary increase. This is so whether Raffaele Marra, who headed the city personnel office at the time, "played a merely formal role... or whether he participated directly" in the appointment. ANAC has sent its report to the Rome prosecutor's office. Raffaele Marra is under arrest for corruption since Friday along with Rome real estate developer Sergio Scarpellini, who is suspected of bribing the city official with money to buy a flat.