Rome

ANAC sees Marra conflict of interests

In promotion of his brother to city tourism dept chief

ANAC sees Marra conflict of interests

Rome, December 21 - The National Anti-corruption Authority (ANAC) said Wednesday Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's ex right-hand man Raffaele Marra had a conflict of interests in the promotion of his brother Renato Marra from deputy municipal police chief to city tourism department head, at a hefty salary increase. This is so whether Raffaele Marra, who headed the city personnel office at the time, "played a merely formal role... or whether he participated directly" in the appointment. ANAC has sent its report to the Rome prosecutor's office. Raffaele Marra is under arrest for corruption since Friday along with Rome real estate developer Sergio Scarpellini, who is suspected of bribing the city official with money to buy a flat.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive