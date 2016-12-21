Rome

Romeo apologizes for 'errors of assessment' on Marra (2)

Raggi chief sec'y steps down

Romeo apologizes for 'errors of assessment' on Marra (2)

Rome, December 21 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's resigning chief secretary Salvatore Romeo apologized Wednesday for what he called "errors of judgment" after the arrest of former Raggi right-hand man Raffaele Marra on corruption charges. "Unfortunately I committed some errors of assessment in view of the events involving Raffaele Marra, and for this I apologize to the people of Rome," he said in a statement. "I step down to prevent damage to City Hall through attacks on my person". Romeo, who reportedly introduced Marra to Raggi some time before she ran for mayor on a populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) ticket, also said he has nothing to do with the ongoing investigation into Marra. The latter was a powerful official in the rightwing administration of former Rome mayor Gianni Alemanno and former center-right Lazio regional governor Renata Polverini, who resigned in 2012 amid an expenses scandal. He was arrested along with Rome real estate developer Sergio Scarpellini last Friday on suspicion of bribery. Raggi staunchly defended her appointee Marra in spite of protests from M5S leadership, right up to his arrest.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive