Soccer: Milan set off a day late for Super Cup in Doha

Match against Juventus takes place Friday

Milan, December 21 - AC Milan set off for Doha on Wednesday for their Italian Super Cup match against Serie A champions and Italian Cup holders Juventus in Doha on Friday. Milan are arriving a day late after the charter plane they had booked for Tuesday had technical problems. Juventus arrived in Doha on Tuesday. "I think everyone should arrive at the same time," said Milan CEO Adriano Galliani. Milan qualified for the Super Cup as runners-up behind Juve in the Italian Cup.

