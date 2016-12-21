Berlin

Berlin terror suspect 'entered Italy in 2012'

German police stopped him with fake Italian ID in 2016

Berlin terror suspect 'entered Italy in 2012'

Berlin, December 21 - A Tunisian national suspected of driving a truck into a crowded Berlin street market and claiming 12 lives entered the EU through Italy in 2012, Sueddeutsche Zeitung paper cited officials sources as saying Wednesday. The suspect named only as Anis A. reached Germany in July 2015, according to the German paper. Police in the German city of Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance near the Swiss border stopped him in August 2016. He held fake Italian ID and was registered in an asylum seeker center in the city Emmerich-on-Rhine near the Dutch border, the Munich paper reported. He used as many as 12 fake names, including an Egyptian one, German TV channel N24 reported. Also on Wednesday, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière said an international arrest warrant has been issued for the wanted man in the Schengen Area. "He is a suspect and not necessarily guilty," the German minister said.

