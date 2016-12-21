Poletti no-confidence motion filed

Rome
21/12/2016
Rome, December 21 - A no-confidence motion in Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti signed by members of the Italian Left, Northern League, 5-Star Movement and the Mixed Group was filed in the Senate on Wednesday. Poletti is under fire for saying it was not a problem for Italy to have some of its young people "out of the way" when commenting on thousands who have left the country to find work. He has apologised.
