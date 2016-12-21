Rome

Ex ATAC CEO, three execs indicted for embezzlement (2)

Misappropriated 1.062 million through fake consultancies

Rome, December 21 - Former Rome public transport company ATAC CEO Gioacchino Gabbuti, two former ATAC managers, and the owner of a consulting company called Pragmata srl wer indicted for embezzlement on Wednesday. The suspects are believed to have misappropriated 1.062 million euros from ATAC through fake consultancy contracts. Trial begins May 10 next year. Gabbuti was ATAC CEO in 2005-2009. The former ATAC managers Mauro Anselmi and Antonio Cassano (who served in 2005-2012). Pragmata legal representative Umberto Bianchi was also indicted. The four "stipulated consulting contracts and dummy purchase orders" with Pragmata. The money was then transferred to foreign bank accounts belonging to the former executives.

