Sulmona

Di Lorenzo's mother feels 'she's gone'

Woman feared dead in Berlin attack

Di Lorenzo's mother feels 'she's gone'

Sulmona, December 21 - The mother of Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, an Italian woman feared to have been killed in Monday's attack in Berlin, has said that she feels her daughter has passed away. "The pain is too big... I feel that she has left me," the mother said in a phone call to Sulmona Bishop Angelo Spina, the clergyman revealed. "She was so content, happy to be there. It's sad that a person leaves work and doesn't come back".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive