Govt to hold security talks after Berlin, says Gentiloni (3)

Rome, December 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that the government will hold talks with Italy's political parties later in the day to discuss the security situation after Monday's attack in Berlin. "The government is not unaware of the risks, it is working on security and this afternoon we will hold talks on security with the ruling majority and opposition parties at the premier's office," Gentiloni said as he opened a new area at Rome Fiumicino airport. The interior ministry on Tuesday ordered reinforced security as sites considered potential targets for attack and other places that attract bigs crowds. Gentiloni said the world must not respond to terrorism by closing in on itself. "We like an open world, communications, transport and travel," he said. "Today the world is under attack, threatened. This airport is one of the symbols of the values, of the way of life, that we do not want to give up and will not give up". Gentiloni also expressed his support for Germany and the family of Italian woman Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, who is feared to have been one of 12 people killed in Monday's attack. "I'd like to recall what happened in a square in Berlin, at a Christmas market, the terrorist attack," Gentiloni said. "I cannot fail to express our support for the German people, for (Chancellor) Angela Merkel, and our special closeness to a family in anxiety and pain for the plight of Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, who I salute with the respect deserving of an exemplary Italian citizen".