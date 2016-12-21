FI only voting for govt measures it backs - Berlusconi

Rome, December 21 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi told a meeting of his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party on Wednesday that it would only vote in favour of government measures that it supports. "No, it all refers to responsible opposition," he said when asked about reports FI was ready to support the government on everything. "This means that if the left presents a measure in parliament that is positive for the country, we'll vote in favour. That is the opposite to what the left has always done with us, voting against measures even if they were useful to the Italian people".