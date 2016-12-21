Vatican City

Pope appeals to Congo politicians to 'see cruel suffering'

Calls on Congolese to be 'creators of reconciliation and peace'

Pope appeals to Congo politicians to 'see cruel suffering'

Vatican City, December 21 - Pope Francis in his general audience on Wednesday called on those with political responsibility in the Democratic Republic of Congo to "listen to the voice of their own conscience and see the cruel suffering of their compatriots and take to heart the common good". "I once again direct a heartfelt appeal to all the Congolese to be, in this delicate moment of their history, creators of reconciliation and peace," Pope Francis said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive