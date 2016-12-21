Pope appeals to Congo politicians to 'see cruel suffering'

Vatican City
21/12/2016
Vatican City, December 21 - Pope Francis in his general audience on Wednesday called on those with political responsibility in the Democratic Republic of Congo to "listen to the voice of their own conscience and see the cruel suffering of their compatriots and take to heart the common good". "I once again direct a heartfelt appeal to all the Congolese to be, in this delicate moment of their history, creators of reconciliation and peace," Pope Francis said.
