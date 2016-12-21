Rome

Berlusconi says children defending Mediaset

Ex-premier says family will protect 'Italian-ness' of network

Rome, December 21 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday that his children were in charge of defending Mediaset from what he describes as a hostile takeover bid by French group Vivendi. "I have never taken care of these things. I let my children take care of them. They are capable of protecting its Italian nature," Berlusconi told a meeting of lawmakers for his Forza Italia party.

