Berlusconi says children defending Mediaset

Rome
21/12/2016
Rome, December 21 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday that his children were in charge of defending Mediaset from what he describes as a hostile takeover bid by French group Vivendi. "I have never taken care of these things. I let my children take care of them. They are capable of protecting its Italian nature," Berlusconi told a meeting of lawmakers for his Forza Italia party.
Le altre notizie
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Le città siculo-greche tra leggenda e realtà
di Marcello Mento
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online