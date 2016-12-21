Govt to collect over 2 bn in RAI tax in 2016, Orlandi says

Rome, December 21 - The Italian government will have collected more than two billion euros from the RAI public TV tax by year's end, said Italian Revenue Agency head Rossella Orlandi on Wednesday. Revenue from the tax increased by about 300 million euros compared to last year, despite a reduction of the tax to 100 euros per household. This was the first year that the fee was included on residential electric bills in a bid to eliminate evasion of the unpopular tax. Electric companies have already transferred 1.85 billion euros in RAI taxes to the government, which includes collection through the month of October, Orlandi said.