Govt to hold security talks, says Gentiloni (2)

Rome, December 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that the government will hold talks with Italy's political parties later in the day to discuss the security situation after Monday's attack in Berlin. "The government is not unaware of the risks, it is working on security and this afternoon we will hold talks on security with the ruling majority and opposition parties at the premier's office," Gentiloni said as he opened a new area at Rome Fiumicino airport. Gentiloni said the world must not respond to terrorism by closing in on itself. "We like an open world, communications, transport and travel," he said. "Today the world is under attack, threatened. This airport is one of the symbols of the values, of the way of life, that we do not want to give up and will not give up".