Parliament approves govt banks resolution

Rome, December 21 - The Italian Senate and Lower House on Wednesday approved a resolution authorising the government to issue public debt bonds up to a maximum of 20 billion euros in 2017, "for the eventual adoption of measures to ensure the economic and financial stability of the country, reinforce capital in the banking system and protect savings". The Senate approved the resolution with 221 yes votes, 60 no votes and three abstentions. The Lower House approved the resolution with 389 yes votes, 134 no votes and eight abstentions.

