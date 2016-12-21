Govt to hold security talks, says Gentiloni

Rome, December 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that the government will hold talks with Italy's political parties later in the day to discuss the security situation after Monday's attack in Berlin. "The government is not unaware of the risks, it is working on security and this afternoon we will hold talks on security with the ruling majority and opposition parties at the premier's office," Gentiloni said as he opened a new area at Rome Fiumicino airport.