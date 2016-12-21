Rome

Govt to hold security talks, says Gentiloni

Premier says executive 'not unaware of risks'

Govt to hold security talks, says Gentiloni

Rome, December 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that the government will hold talks with Italy's political parties later in the day to discuss the security situation after Monday's attack in Berlin. "The government is not unaware of the risks, it is working on security and this afternoon we will hold talks on security with the ruling majority and opposition parties at the premier's office," Gentiloni said as he opened a new area at Rome Fiumicino airport.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive