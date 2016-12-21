Rome

One in three families have no home Internet access

ISTAT says lowest levels in Calabria and Sicily

Rome, December 21 - Almost a third of Italian households "still do not have Internet access at home," national statistics agency ISTAT said in a report on Wednesday. It was the percentage of families with Internet access at home rose from 66.2% to 69.2% in 2015. It said households with broadband connection increased from 64.4% to 67.4%. The agency said the regions with the lowest percentages for household Internet connection were Calabria and Sicily.

