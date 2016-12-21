Wage increases lowest since 1982, says ISTAT

Rome
21/12/2016
Rome, December 21 - ISTAT said Wednesday that its index for hourly contract wages was up 0.1% in November with respect to October and by 0.5% with respect to same month in 2015, the lowest increase since the start of this statistical series in 1982. The national statistics agency said that, in the first 11 months of 2016 as a whole, hourly contract wages were up by 0.6% with respect to the same period in 2015.
