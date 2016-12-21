Milan

MPS says no certainties about State intervention (2)

Troubled bank's board comments in capital-increase prospectus

MPS says no certainties about State intervention (2)

Milan, December 21 - The board of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) wrote in the prospectus for its capital increase that there are no certainties about a State intervention if the operation fails. "There is no certainty that the State will intervene and, if it does, there are no certainties about the way it will intervene or the amount," it said. It added that State aid could be "conditioned by a sharing of the burden by shareholders and those who have subscribed to subordinate debt bonds or hybrid capital". The State may have to step in if the bank, Italy's oldest and third-largest lender, fails in a bid to raise five billion euros of fresh capital this month.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive