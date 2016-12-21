Govt to protect savers says Padoan

Rome
21/12/2016
Rome, December 21 - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a report to the Lower House on Wednesday that eventual government interventions to increase national debt to save ailing banks will make efforts for "maximum protection" of retail investors, with impacts on depositors "minimised or made nonexistent". He said the measures would take into account margins set by European rules on State aid and banking directives.
