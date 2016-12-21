'Little hope' for Italian woman missing in Berlin

Rome, December 21 - The father of Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, a 31-year-old native of the central Italian town of Sulmona who has been missing since Monday's suspected terror attack in Berlin, has said he holds little hope of seeing her alive again. Di Lorenzo's cell phone was found at the scene of the attack, where a truck ploughed into the busy Christmas market at high speed, killing 12 people and injuring dozens, including 18 seriously. The woman, who has lived and worked in Berlin for several years, failed to show up for work on Tuesday. Her father Gaetano, a post office employee in Sulmona, told ANSA on Tuesday he "has no illusions" as to his daughter's fate. "We knew it was over by 01:30 last night," he said. "From what my son in Berlin is saying there shouldn't be any more doubts. He's there with my wife and they're waiting for DNA results - we're waiting for confirmation, but I have no illusions". Separately, investigative sources told ANSA an Italian national was wounded but is not in serious condition, while other sources said authorities were combing Berlin hospitals in search of a second Italian who may also have been injured.