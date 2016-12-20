Man gets life for murdering wife

Brescia, December 20 - A Brescia court on Tuesday sentenced Alessandro Musini to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Anna Mura in March 2015. Mura was found in her home in Castenedolo in the northern province of Brescia with her skull bashed in. The sentence upheld the prosecutor's request. Mura's two elder children were present in court for the verdict. Her youngest child, the only one fathered by Musini, did not attend.