Three apology of Fascism convictions sought

Rome, December 20 - Prosecutors in the southern Lazio town of Tivoli on Tuesday called for Affile Mayor Ercole Viri to be sentenced to two years in jail and fined 500 euros for apology of Fascism in relation to the construction of a mausoleum dedicated to a top-ranking World War II Fascist official, Rodolfo Graziani. The prosecution also called for one-year sentences and a 400-euro fine to be handed down against two town councillors, Giampiero Frosoni and Lorenzo Peperoni, on the same charges and asked for the mausoleum to be requisitioned. National partisans' association ANPI has filed as a civil plaintiff in the trial. Graziani, a defence minister of the Italian Social Republic from 1943-1945 who is considered responsible for atrocities during Fascist campaigns in North Africa, spent many years in Affile before his death in 1955. The mausoleum was built using regional funds and inaugurated in 2012. Graffiti subsequently appeared on its walls, listing Graziani's alleged war crimes. The sentence is due on March 21, 2017. Apology of Fascism is a crime in Italy.