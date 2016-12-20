Defend Mediaset's Italian nature says Berlusconi (2)

(supersedes previous)Rome, December 20 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday that many Mediaset shareholders "want to defend" the company's Italian nature. "This is why I'm feeling pretty calm about it," he said in reference to a takeover attempt by French media company Vivendi. The latter said in a statement it now hold 25.75% of Mediaset stock and 26.77% of voting rights. Also on Tuesday, the Mediaset board said in a statement it has approved a motion to file a complaint with AGCOM communications market watchdog against Vivendi's "violation of sector regulations". Mediaset also appealed against Vivendi posing a "possible obstacle to Mediaset's development strategies due to the connection with Telecom Italia". Vivendi reportedly holds at least 23% of Telecom Italia. Shares in Mediaset surged 23.3% to close at 4.44 euros a share in trading Tuesday after Vivendi announced it plans to increase its stake to 30%. Mediaset saw 121.2 million shares changing hands, equal to 10.2% of capital. Fininvest, the Berlusconi family holding company that controls Italy's top private broadcaster, has described Vivendi's action as hostile and reported it to Italian bourse regulator CONSOB. Milan prosecutors have also opened a market manipulation probe following Fininvest's complaint that Vivendi allegedly intentionally acted to devalue Mediaset before going on a recent buying spree by backtracking on a deal to purchase its Premium pay-TV branch last summer. Vivendi has said its share acquisitions are part of its strategy to develop its presence in southern Europe. Also on Tuesday, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said the government is "concerned" over the Mediaset situation. "I have expressed the Italian government's strong concern over an operation that will have to be assessed by the relevant authorities," Alfano said following a meeting in Paris with his French counterpart, Jean-Marc Ayrault. "We greatly respect market rules and expect the same respect back". "This issue affects the Italian system as a whole and not just one private company," Alfano added.