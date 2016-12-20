One in five Italy suicides 'seriously ill'

Rome
20/12/2016
Rome, December 20 - One in five of the 12,877 suicides in Italy in 2011-2013 suffered from a serious physical or mental illness, Istat national statistics bureau chief Giorgio Alleva told a conference on Tuesday. Of the total who killed themselves in that period, 10,065 were men and 2,812 were women, Alleva said. As well, 737 or 6% suffered from a physical illness such as cancer, but not from mental illness. Another 1,664 suffered exclusively from a mental illness. Istat will publish these findings early next year, Alleva said.
