Mattarella expresses 'solidarity' after terror attacks

Rome, December 20 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday expressed Italy's "full solidarity" with countries hit by recent terrorist attacks. "I express our full solidarity with our friends affected by the latest Islamic terrorist attacks that … stain peaceful daily life with blood in the most disparate places and occasions - a tourist site, an exhibition, a market," Mattarella said. His comments were in reference to Sunday's terrorist attacks at the mediaeval castle of Karak in Jordan, the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey in Ankara, and the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday.

