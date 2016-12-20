Man, 62, falls to death off Milan Duomo

(supersedes previous) Milan, December 20 - A 62-year-old man died from his injuries after falling 15 meters from one of the Milan Duomo's upper terraces on Tuesday afternoon. The man named only as M.Z. landed on a lower terrace facing onto the city's Corso Vittorio Emanuele avenue. Firefighters had to intervene to bring him down to ground level to allow emergency responders to work on him on site. He was then taken away by ambulance but died before reaching hospital. The man is said to have suffered from depression and investigators believe the fall may have been suicide. A Christmas concert that was due to be held in the cathedral at 19:30 pm has been cancelled.