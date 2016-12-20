Rome

Referendum turnout shows solid democracy says Mattarella

President Renzi for ‘service to country’

Referendum turnout shows solid democracy says Mattarella

Rome, December 20 - The high voter turnout for the constitutional reform referendum on December 4 showed that Italy is a "solid democracy" in which citizens clearly asked to be "protagonists of collective choices", President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella said on Tuesday. Mattarella also thanked former premier Matteo Renzi for his "service to the country in almost three years of intense commitment as head of the executive branch". Renzi resigned as premier in the wake of the referendum in which Italians voted overwhelmingly against the government-backed constitutional reform to make the country's political machinery leaner and more efficient.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive