Referendum turnout shows solid democracy says Mattarella

Rome, December 20 - The high voter turnout for the constitutional reform referendum on December 4 showed that Italy is a "solid democracy" in which citizens clearly asked to be "protagonists of collective choices", President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella said on Tuesday. Mattarella also thanked former premier Matteo Renzi for his "service to the country in almost three years of intense commitment as head of the executive branch". Renzi resigned as premier in the wake of the referendum in which Italians voted overwhelmingly against the government-backed constitutional reform to make the country's political machinery leaner and more efficient.