House OKs Italy-France high speed rail treaty (2)

Rome, December 20 - The Lower House on Tuesday gave its definitive approval to a treaty between Italy and France on high-speed rail (known in Italy as TAV). The motion passed with 285 in favor, 103 against and three abstaining. The populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the small Left Ecology and Freedom (SEL) party voted against. Opponents of the project say it is wasteful and will destroy the environment, while supporters say it will make Italy's infrastructure more modern.

