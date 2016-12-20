Mediaset shares close +23.3% (2)

(supersedes previous)Milan, December 20 - Shares in ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset media conglomerate surged 23.3% to close at 4.44 euros a share in trading Tuesday after French media company Vivendi announced it plans to increase its stake to 30%. Mediaset saw 121.2 million shares changing hands, equal to 10.2% of capital. Fininvest, the Berlusconi family holding company that controls Italy's top private broadcaster, has described Vivendi's action as hostile and reported it to Italian bourse regulator CONSOB. Milan prosecutors have also opened a market manipulation probe following Fininvest's complaint that Vivendi allegedly intentionally acted to devalue Mediaset before going on a recent buying spree by backtracking on a deal to purchase its Premium pay-TV branch last summer. Vivendi has said its share acquisitions are part of its strategy to develop its presence in southern Europe. Also on Tuesday, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said the government is "concerned" over the Mediaset situation. "I have expressed the Italian government's strong concern over an operation that will have to be assessed by the relevant authorities," Alfano said following a meeting in Paris with his French counterpart, Jean-Marc Ayrault. "We greatly respect market rules and expect the same respect back". "This issue affects the Italian system as a whole and not just one private company," Alfano added.