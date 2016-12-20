Rome

Mattarella urges electoral law consensus (2)

National election on the horizon says president of Italy

Rome, December 20 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday urged lawmakers to come up with a "general consensus" on a new electoral law because elections are in view. Parliament's goal should be to reach a "hopefully general consensus on electoral rules, that is broader than that of the governing majority," he said. "We are in the ending phase of the legislature, with elections on the horizon". It is up to parliament to come up with a new electoral law and determine when the next general election should be held, the president said.

