Mattarella urges electoral law consensus (2)

Rome, December 20 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday urged lawmakers to come up with a "general consensus" on a new electoral law because elections are in view. Parliament's goal should be to reach a "hopefully general consensus on electoral rules, that is broader than that of the governing majority," he said. "We are in the ending phase of the legislature, with elections on the horizon". It is up to parliament to come up with a new electoral law and determine when the next general election should be held, the president said.