Top cop 'can't rule out' Berlin attack copycat

Rome
20/12/2016
Rome, December 20 - National Police Chief Franco Gabrielli said Tuesday the possibility of emulation in Italy of last night's deadly attack on a Berlin street market could not be ruled out. He called on national law enforcement to beef up "vigilance and security" at sensitive targets such as institutions, places of worship, diplomatic posts, tourist attractions, markets, shopping malls, and any public gathering place having to do with Christmas festivities. The circular came after a meeting of Italy's Strategic Anti-Terrorism Analysis Committee called by Interior Minister Marco Minniti.
Le altre notizie
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Le città siculo-greche tra leggenda e realtà
di Marcello Mento
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online