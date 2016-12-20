Top cop 'can't rule out' Berlin attack copycat

Rome

Security beefed up at possible targets across Italy

Rome, December 20 - National Police Chief Franco Gabrielli said Tuesday the possibility of emulation in Italy of last night's deadly attack on a Berlin street market could not be ruled out. He called on national law enforcement to beef up "vigilance and security" at sensitive targets such as institutions, places of worship, diplomatic posts, tourist attractions, markets, shopping malls, and any public gathering place having to do with Christmas festivities. The circular came after a meeting of Italy's Strategic Anti-Terrorism Analysis Committee called by Interior Minister Marco Minniti.

